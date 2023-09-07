The Whitman College men's soccer team opened up its three-game Texas road trip against Hardin-Simmons, scoring late but settling for a 1-1 draw to the Cowboys on Thursday evening in San Antonio.
The match, played at Trinity (Texas) saw a goalless affair deep into the match until Erick Perez-Cuellar ended the stalemate with a goal in the 85th minute. The Blues drew a foul inside the penalty box and Perez-Cuellar promptly stepped up and converted the spot kick.
Whitman, no strangers to late-game comebacks this season by its opponents, suffered the equalizer only moments later. Halfway into the 89th minute, Jacob Fiol found Omar Estrada who scored past Lucas Haigh in net for the Blues (0-1-1).
All keepers had solid outings in net. Haigh posted six saves in 90 minutes with Carson Null and Reid Applewhite combining for five saves for HSU.
The Blues next visit Southwestern University on Friday, Sept. 8. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Pacific.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.