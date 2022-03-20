PLANO, Texas — The Whitman College men's golf team took part in the Texas Cup, placing 16th in the team standings of the two-day event held March 19-20 at Traditions Course.
Parker Krovisky led the individual leaderboard for the Blues. He shot 75 on Saturday and closed with a 77 today to finish at eight-over 152. He finished in a tie for 36th.
Alexander Knox was the second best scorer on Whitman and cracked the Top 50 (t-48) in the near 100-participant event.
The Blues now look toward to the NWC Spring Classic which, along with the women's squad, takes place April 9-10 at the Oakbrook Golf Course in Tacoma, Wash.
