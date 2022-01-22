PORTLAND — Whitman College's men's basketball team won both its Northwest Conference matchups over the weekend, and the Blues upped their overall record this season to 8-9 with their mark in the league at 6-3.
The Blues return to action on Saturday, Jan. 29, when they host Willamette for a 6 p.m. tipoff at the Sherwood Center.
On the night of Friday, Jan. 21, in Newberg, Oregon, Walter Lum led the Blues with 15 points and eight rebounds, Xzavier Lino added 13 points and also eight boards, but it came in a 66-58 loss at George Fox in Northwest Conference action.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Blues who, now with half of their league schedule in the books, sit in fifth place at 5-3 in the conference standings and 7-8 overall.
Zac Schmerber scored a game-high 19 points for George Fox with Brendan Ritschard posting a double double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair between both teams. The Bruins opened with the first five points but Whitman quickly got on track. Nikola Trifunovic and Lino hit from the floor, then later Alex Pape connected with 13:46 to play to give the Blues their first lead at 9-8.
The momentum continued to stay with Whitman as Jai Deshpande hit a three ball then Lum scored at the hoop to extend the lead to 17-10. Fox answered with 10 unanswered points highlighted by back-to-back jumpers from Schmerber, then, as Deshpande halted the run with his own three ball, Schmerber connected again to put the Bruins up by two. The teams traded baskets down the stretch of the first half as George Fox took a 30-26 lead into the break.
The Blues quickly took the lead early in the second when Lum's jumper put his team up by two. The momentum seesawed for much of the second half. Austin Clark's jumper put the Bruins up a basket, but Pape nailed a three pointer on the next possession to tie the game at 47-47 with 7:39 to play.
Down the stretch, though, it were the Bruins who pulled and stayed ahead. Schmerber hit a key three pointer to put Fox up by eight points with 5:18 to play. Schmerber nailed two more from distance inside of two minutes to secure the win.
Back at it Saturday in Portland, the Blues had Xzavier Lino post a team-high 18 points to lead five players in double figures as they rebounded from Friday’s loss to take down Lewis & Clark, 82-60.
Whitman’s bench was at its best. Jai Deshpande put up 14 points and seven rebounds and Alex Pape recorded a double double with 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. The Blues won the bench scoring battle 34-14 and as a team shot nearly 50% for the game which helped them to a 17-point halftime lead.
Despite Whitman’s big halftime lead, Lewis & Clark had the upper hand early. Jayden Simpson’s layup and Brenden Patrick’s three pointer gave their team a 9-3 lead just under five minutes into the game. Lino’s jumper was the only bucket by the Blues to that point.
The shots then began to fall for Whitman as Lino’s layup gave his team its first lead, then later Pape drained a three pointer to ignite a massive 22-2 run and lift the Blues to a 34-16 advantage with 3:22 to play. Pape chipped another pair of three pointers during the run, both from Walter Lum as the Blues established their dominance.
Whitman never let L&C into the game in the second half. Lum’s steal early in the half ignited a fast break leading to an easy Deshpande layup. On the next trip down the court, Lum found Deshpande again, this time for a three pointer as Whitman maintained its 17-point cushion. Deshpande’s hot hand continued and, coupled with a Lino three pointer, pushed the lead to 20 points with 13:07 to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.