Whitman College's men's basketball team salvaged a victory in back-to-back Northwest Conference action over the weekend, as the Blues came away with their record this season at 5-8 overall, 3-2 in the league.
The Blues will have a quick turnaround as they will play two games during the upcoming week. First up is Pacific on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. at the Sherwood Center.
On Friday, Jan. 14, Nikola Trifunovic scored a game-high 24 points, Walter Lum added 20 more to go along with five rebounds and three steals, but it wasn’t enough as the Blues saw their two-game win streak snapped in a 78-72 loss to Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference play at the Sherwood Center.
Seth Hall equaled Trifunovic with a game-high 24 points for the Lutes who put 51 points up on the board in the second half. PLU also got help from 22 points from its bench led by Tyler Ashmore’s 16.
The game was a tale of two halves. Whitman opened the game on a 16-4 run capped by back-to-back Trifunovic three pointers. The Blues went on to shoot just shy of 43% in three pointers for the first half and took a six-point lead into the break.
The Lutes returned from the locker room to shoot a scorching 67% in the second half. Sean McCurdy’s three pointer shaved the Whitman lead to 33-32 early in the period, then later, stole a Xzavier Lino pass and fed Jordan Thomas for a layup to push the lead to 37-35. The Lutes kept it rolling and went up 48-39 off a Hall three pointer with 12:10 to play.
It was an uphill climb the rest of the way for the Blues. They made a push on several occasions, first on back-to-back buckets from Weston Crump and Lum to shave the lead to 55-49 with 7:35 to play. Ashmore responded by hitting a pair of free throws and a three pointer to push the PLU lead back up to double digits. Lino later nailed a three pointer and, late in the game, Trifunovic missed a three pointer that would have cut the deficit to only four points with 24 seconds to play.
Back at it Saturday, Nikola Trifunovic set a career-high with 31 points to lead the Blues to a solid 80-75 rebound win over the University of Puget Sound.
Trifunovic’s scoring night was also a team season high and eclipsed his career scoring performance from one day ago. He set the tone early for his big evening, scoring 11 points with the game not even seven minutes old. His pair of threes helped the Blues erase an early deficit to take a 16-14 lead.
Xzavier Lino was also impressive, putting up 21 points on 8-10 shooting and 3-4 from beyond the arc. Trifunovic was efficient as well in going 10-17 from the floor and 4-8 in three pointers.
Cal Jansen led the Loggers (7-9, 2-4 NWC) with 21 points and six rebounds and Taj Phillips added 20 points and five boards.
After Trifunovic’s hot start, Lino took over hitting from the floor then from distance as Whitman took a 25-21 lead with 5:35 to play in the first half. Grant Hunt drilled a three pointer and Trifunovic connected again to make it a 30-25 lead with under three minutes to play. The Blues looked prime to end the half with the lead, but Paul Johnson nailed back-to-back three pointers inside of one minute to give UPS a 31-30 halftime lead.
Whitman took control at the start of the second half, going on an 11-2 run highlighted by a pair of Walter Lum jumpers to go up 41-33. Despite leading nearly the entire second half, the Blues could never shake the Loggers who got within two points of the lead after a Phillips three pointer with 11:09 remaining.
Down the stretch though it were the Blues who continued to make timely buckets to preserve the lead. Jai Deshpande converted an and-one layup, hitting his free throw to put Whitman up 65-57 with 6:02 to play. Lino then hit from three to push the lead to double digits and Whitman held off the Loggers the rest of the way for the win.
