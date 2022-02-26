SPOKANE — Walter Lum scored 18 points and handed out six assists, but it was enough as the Whitman College men’s basketball team fell 85-59 to Whitworth in the championship game of the Northwest Conference Tournament on the night of Saturday, Feb. 26, at Whitworth Fieldhouse.
After a thrilling win at Linfield, the Blues (12-14) eyed the league’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament, but it would instead be Whitworth’s night. Whitman shot it decently from the floor but struggled with a 6-19 performance in three point attempts.
JT McDermott dropped a game-high 23 points for the Bucs and Miguel Lopez added 21 points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Whitworth pulled ahead early as layups from Jake Holtz and Garrett Paxton gave the Pirates a 14-6 lead with 14:22 to play. The Blues showed zero quit in them and rallied to take the lead. Back-to-back three pointers from Alex Pape and Nikola Trifunovic tied the game before Xzavier Lino hit from the floor to give his team a 20-18 lead.
Whitworth responded in kind, reeling off 12 unanswered points to go up 30-20 with 6:17 to play. Whitman again rallied, this time with a three pointer from Grant Hunt to shave the lead to five points. The Bucs regrouped late and took a nine-point lead into halftime.
Whitworth blew the game open early in the second half, using a 16-0 run to take a 61-40 lead with 12:51 to play. While the Blues put together a nice 7-0 run, the mountain proved to be too tall to climb and Whitworth cruised to the win and the NWC title.
