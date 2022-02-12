PARKLAND, Wash. — Whitman College's men's basketball team lost both its Northwest Conference matchups over the weekend, and the Blues saw their overall record this season drop to 9-13 while 7-7 in the league.
The Blues are scheduled to next play the night of Friday, Feb. 18, when they host Lewis & Clark with the opening tip at 8 p.m.
On Friday, Feb. 11, in Tacoma, the Blues had Nikola Trifunovic and Walter Lum each posting a team-high 16 points, Xzavier Lino addnig 13 more but they came up short to the University of Puget Sound in a 73-66 Northwest Conference loss to the Loggers at Memorial Fieldhouse.
Despite struggling from the floor, the Blues held a four-point lead at the break. It were the Logger shooters, though, in the second half who developed the hot hand to the tune of 46 points and 58% shooting from the floor. Cal Hansen posted a double double with a game-high 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds and Grant Erickson added eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Whitman was the better of the two teams for much of the first half. After leading by a point, the Blues reeled off 10 unanswered points capped by a Murray Caffo and-one to lead 21-10 with 7:53 to play. Lum, who had ignited the run with a three pointer, connected again to extend the lead to 14 points with 4:09 remaining.
The tide began to turn, however, late in the first half as the Blues went cold from the field and UPS chipped away at the lead. A pair of jumpers each from Hansen and C.J. Geathers helped the Loggers to a 12-2 run to close the half as Whitman did not hit from the floor in the final 4:09.
Lum had the hot hand early in the second half, connecting from three then scoring at the hoop to put Whitman up 38-31 just under two minutes into the period. UPS regained the momentum it had at the tail end of the first half with a 14-2 run to take a five-point lead. Hansen had a pair of buckets and Geathers nailed a three pointer in the run as the Loggers took control.
Undaunted, Whitman rebounded and regained the lead. Grant Hunt scored at the hoop and Trifunovic hit a three pointer to put the Blues back in front with 13:13 to play. The tides quickly reversed as Will Pohland converted an and-one three-point play to regain the lead for UPS. The lead slowly increased to double digits where it stood for much of the remainder of the game.
Lum’s three pointer cut the lead to 65-56 with 5:31 to play, but Erickson’s three ball put UPS up by 13 points with 2:31 to play and appeared to be the dagger.
Back at it Saturday in Parkland, Washington, the Blues
had their hands full against Pacific Lutheran University as the Lutes put forth a big second half and won 78-54 over Whitman.
The Lutes were sluggish early, but managed to take a 27-26 lead with 3:35 remaining in the first half on a layup by Tyler Ashmore. PLU closed the half strong and led 33-28 at halftime. The Lutes flexed their muscles in the second half as they put up 45 second-half points and held the Blues to just 26 as they turned a tight game into an easy win.
Ten Lutes scored on the night, but it was seniors Seth Hall and Jordan Thomas who were at it again on Saturday. Hall scored 20 points on an efficient 9-for-18 shooting. He notched a double-double with 10 defensive rebounds. Thomas dropped 18 points on 8-of-11 from the field and had a game-high six assists. Sean McCurdy hit double figures with 10 points as the Lutes shot 49 percent from the field while holding the Blues to just 36 percent. Whitman hit just 5-of-23 shots from long range for just 22 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.