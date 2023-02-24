It was a sentiment as honest as it was earned. In the wake of his team’s boisterous dismantling of George Fox in a Northwest Conference men’s basketball conference tournament semifinal on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Sherwood Center, Whitman head coach John Lamanna was asked about his mood, with the Blues just 40 minutes away from what would be his first national tournament berth as their leader.
“I feel good,” he said, minutes after the final horn notarized an 86-64 statement of intent. “We’re playing our best basketball right now.”
And while Lamanna could have been referring to how Whitman (22-4) has been playing lately, or down the stretch of the regular season, he was actually being hyper-specific. As in, that right there: that was our best basketball.
The Blues crushed George Fox in a near-perfect second half, staggering the Bruins (9-17) with a 9-3 run out of halftime and then blowing them out of the gym with a 37-10 stampede in the middle of the half.
Xzavier Lino had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Walter Lum added 18 points and four assists, Murphy Caffo had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Ali Efe Isik anted nine points and six boards in Whitman’s eighth consecutive victory, which launched it into the tournament championship at 8 p.m. here Saturday against the winner of the Whitworth-Puget Sound semifinal late Friday.
“We’ve had some good second halves and some bad second halves,” said Lino. “To do that in a playoff game… That was pretty good for us. We’re definitely playing our best basketball.”
“We’re in a good position,” added Lamanna. “It’s in our guy’s hands now.”
Whitman was in fine shape at halftime, owned a modest, six-point lead (33-27), and was clearly in the right frame of mind, defensively, over the first 20 minutes. But offensive rhythm had yet to arrive.
A simple emphasis on pounding the ball inside to start the second half changed that.
First, Caffo scored on a put-back of his own miss, then converted again from point-blank range after a Kade Sorenson 3 answered. Lum darted into the lane and drew four defenders, contorted while dangling in mid-air, and ripped a dime to Grant Hunt (eight points) on the wing. His 3-pointer gave the Blues a 10-point lead.
After a Fox turnover, Caffo scored after grabbing his own close-in miss.
“It changed everything,” Lamanna said of the focus on working the ball to the low block. “We settled down a bit. Playoff games have more pressure and more nerves.”
According to Lino, the Blues suspected that getting the ball inside for easy baskets against the smaller Bruins would unsettle them.
“We knew they’d start getting scattered,” he said.
Lamanna called on his bench as Whitman, leading 44-33 with just under 17 minutes remaining, looked to tighten the vise. A lineup of Alex Pape, Jander Cline, Weston Crump, Jai Deshpande and Aidan Von Buchwaldt grew the lead to 18, 60-42, with 12:08 left.
“That has been our strength all season. We’re so deep,” said Lamanna, who is in Year 3 as head coach. “That we cycle guys in who could start for any other team speaks to their desire to be something greater than themselves.”
The starters tagged back in just under the 10-minute mark and produced a nonstop sequence of highlight-reel virtuosity: Lum, floating through the lane like a trapeze savant for an impossibly-angled layin; Lino showing grit (on a basket inside which drew a foul and a free throw, which he made) and grace (on a deep 3-pointer, next possession); Isik sneaking behind the entire Fox defense on the break, and Lum finding him, in-stride, with a length-of-the-court chest pass to set up a one-handed dunk.
Then unanswered buckets by Lino, Lum (a 3), Isik and Lum, again, giving Whitman an 81-47 lead, all to the soundtrack of a roaring crowd.
“We got back to who we were,” said Lamanna.
“We played together. We had fun. The ball was moving,” Lino added. “We weren’t taking selfish shots or making selfish passes. We were connected.”
Lino’s versatility and Whitman’s defensive intensity defined the game’s opening 10 minutes. Lino had seven points as the Blues opened a 12-7 lead by the 10:31 mark.
Fox was shooting just 3 for 18 at that juncture, but a four-point play by Sorenson, who drilled a 3-pointer while absorbing a foul and made his free throw, woke the Bruins. They made their next three baskets and went ahead 16-15.
The lead changed hands five times, a twisting, left-handed layin by Lum re-claiming a 22-20 advantage with 5:54 to play.
After Hunt scored in the post, Lum winded through a lax transition defense like an eel and finished at the cup while getting hacked. His free throw capped a 7-0 run by the hosts, who protected that bump and absconded to the break ahead 33-27.
With nary an omen of the storm to come.
“This will give an extra boost to our connectivity and confidence,” said Lino. “We’re ready to guard our home court Saturday.”
