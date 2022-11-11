WAUKESHA, Wis. — Whitman College's men's basketball team tallied its second straight win to open this season Friday, Nov. 11, at Carroll University for the Pioneer Tip-Off Classic, as the Blues came away with a 72-55 win.
Jai Deshpande scored a game-high 21 points for the Blues (2-0 record) while teammate Xzavier Lino had 14.
The Blues went to halftime up 42-25, and paced Carroll the rest of the way.
They are back at it Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Pioneer Tip-Off Classic, taking on North Central College (Ill.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.