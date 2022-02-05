McMINNVILLE, Ore. — Whitman College's men's basketball team lost both its Northwest Conference matchups over the weekend, as the Blues saw their overall record this season drop to 8-11 while 6-5 in the league.
The Blues are scheduled to next play the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 6, in Salem, at Willamette.
On Friday, Feb. 4, in Forest Grove, Oregon, the Blues had Xzavier Lino delivering a double double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Nikola Trifunovic adding a team-high 18 points, but it wasn't enough as they fell at Pacific (Ore.) 85-77.
Weston Crump added 11 points off the bench for the Blues who are looking to lock up the No. 4 seed in the NWC Tournament later this month. Whitman currently stands at two games ahead in the loss column of fifth-place George Fox who was idle tonight.
Jacob Bolger provided the offense for Pacific, scoring a game-high 29 points on 10-12 shooting from the floor. Trevon Ridley added a double double off the bench with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
The momentum shifted numerous times in a tight first half before the Blues had to rally from a 10-point second-half deficit. Mario Mora drained a three pointer before Bolger threw one down to extend to a 60-50 advantage with 12:53 to play.
Walter Lum and Trifunovic responded with consecutive buckets and, later, Jai Deshpande connected on a jumper to whittle the lead to only three points at 64-61 with 8:42 to play. The Blues continued to stay close until Alex Pape drilled a three pointer to cap a 10-1 run and give Whitman a 70-69 lead. Trifunovic scored on the next possession, pushing the lead to three points with five minutes remaining.
The momentum then halted for the Blues as Pacific ran off eight unanswered points, the last a three-point play by Ridley. The Boxers closed on a 16-5 run to win going away.
Both teams were hot in the game's opening minutes. Trifunovic and Mora traded three pointers to open the game before Deshpande scored five straight points to put the Blues up 10-7 only 2:26 into the game. Whitman continued to lead before Lucas Winkler scored at the hoop, capping a 9-1 run to put the Boxers up 27-26. Neither team led by more than three points the rest of the way as Whitman entered halftime trailing 39-38.
Back at it Saturday in McMinnville, Oregon, the Blues saw positive contributions from a handful of players but it came in defeat as they were soundly defeated at Linfield, 102-83.
Nikola Trifunovic scored a team-high 15 points for the Blues on 3-6 shooting in three pointers, and Jai Deshpande and Walter Lum added 13 and 11 points respectively. Alex Pape chipped in 10 points off the bench.
Dempsey Roggenbuck led five Linfield players in double figures, scoring a game-high 21 points on 9-14 shooting. Carson Bonine added 19 points and handed out five assists.
Whitman shot it well from the floor but the Wildcats did it much better. Linfield shot 62% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. The Blues only hit 29% of their three-point shots and saw Linfield chip in eight more points at the free throw line, making up nearly half the scoring difference.
The Blues had the upper hand early and took an 8-6 lead off buckets from Deshpande and Xzavier Lino. Linfield got it going in a hurry and went on a 15-4 run to take a 21-12 lead approaching the midway point of the first half.
The Blues remained in the hunt though. Lum hit back-to-back jumpers and Lino nailed a three pointer to make it a 23-19 ball game. Whitman kept the deficit in single digits until consecutive three pointers from Roggenbuck and Aaron Baune pushed the lead to 12 points with 4:16 to play until halftime. The Wildcats kept their foot on the gas and carried a 56-40 lead into the break.
Linfield quickly went up by 20 points in the second half and never looked back. The lead swelled to as many as 27 points on two different occasions as the Wildcats cruised to the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.