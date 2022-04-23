Erin Magnuson scored a match-high eight goals, Eliza Daigle added four more, but it wasn't enough as the Whitman College women's lacrosse team opened its final home weekend with a 27-20 loss to Linfield in Northwest Conference play on Saturday, April 23.
Madeleine Sherry added two goals and two assists for the Blues (5-7, 4-5 NWC) who had hoped to move above .500 with a win.
Abby Ross led the Wildcats with seven goals and Bethany Shade added five goals and three assists
The match was a nailbiter throughout the first half which saw the Blues close with a 14-13 lead. Linfield twice led by two goals and the Blues once, but for the majority of the 30 minutes the difference was only a single goal. After trailing by two, Sherry scored and assisted on another to help the Blues take a 13-11 lead with 5:24 to play in the half, a lead they wouldn't relinquish for the duration of the period.
The second half saw Linfield slowly pull away in the third quarter, and lengthen its lead in the fourth. The Wildcats scored the first four goals of the period highlighted by a goal and an assist from Shade to lead 17-14 with 11:59 to play.
Linfield pushed the lead to six goals but a last second score from Izzy Eggerling made it a four-goal game heading to the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats pulled away in the final period to close out the Blues for the seven-goal win.
Whitman returns to the pitch on Sunday for Senior Day against George Fox. Start time is set for 1 p.m.
