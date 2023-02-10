SPOKANE — The Whitman College distance track team took part in the program's first ever indoor meet, taking part in four relay events and establishing program records on Day 1 of the Whitworth Indoor Invitational on Friday, Feb. 10.
The men's team entered three 4x800 relay teams led by the team of Jonathan Grothe, Caden Hoyt, Finn Leahy and Reilly McVay. They placed second (8:59.61) behind the winning team from Whitworth.
The Whitman women's team also fielded relay teams in the 4x800, placing third and fourth in the event. Lucy Hennessy, Maleda Sims, Payton Davies and Piper Brown were the third place team, running the race in a time of 11:12.58.
Both teams also took part in the medley relay events. The top women's team of Sims, Ally Kim, Dori Buttleman and Hennessy placed 11th (13:39.82) with a sixth-place finish (10:52.30) going to the men's team of Mascavage, Scott Macdonald, Leahy and McVay.
With their lone indoor meet behind them, the Blues now look forward to their outdoor opener when they face the field at the Erik Anderson Memorial Icebreaker on March 3-4.
