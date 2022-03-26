TACOMA — The Whitman College distance track team returned to action, facing the field at the Payton/Shotwell Invitational hosted by the University of Puget Sound on Saturday, March 26.
The Blues competed in both distance and sprint events including the men's 4x400 where the team of Holden Hillis, Scott MacDonald, Chance Kelly and Matt Mascavage placed third (3.38.70).
The most impressive showing by the Blues came in the women's 5K. Sophia Bigio led a contingent of three top five finishes by placing third (18:54.06). Chloe Michaels finished fourth (19:00.86) and Jade Greenberg came in fifth (19:01.72). Dori Buttleman placed seventh (19:24.84) as all four women punched their ticket to the NWC Championships.
Greenberg added to her solid afternoon with a third-place (2:35.08) finish in the 800-meter. Twin sister Ella Greenberg powered to a 5:02.45 time in the 1500-meter and also qualified for the conference championships.
On the men's side, Hillis won an exciting 800-meter where he placed fourth (2:02.47) and edged MacDonald (2:02.75) by under half a second. MacDonald's time also made him a conference qualifier.
Troy Petternell and Reilly McVay both cracked the top 10 in the men's 5K, finishing eighth (16:11.20) and 10th (16:16.04), respectively.
