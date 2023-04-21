SALEM — The Whitman College distance track teams returned to the Northwest Conference Championships and participated in a handful events Friday, April 21, notching three top 10 finishes and three personal bests after Day 1 of the meet.
The 10K saw some excellent performances by both the men's and the women's team. Reilly McVay cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place finish with a personal best time of 32:21.25. Both Lucy Hennessy and Dori Buttleman cracked the top 10 in the women's 10K, each also with personal records. Hennessey placed seventh with a time of 39:33.24 and Buttleman finished ninth (40:19.89).
The rest of the meet featured three top 20 finishes. Payton Davies placed 12th (2:27.51) in the women's 800 meter, Scott Macdonald finished 18th (2:03.21) in the men's 800 meter and Matt Mascavage came in 13th (52.53) in the 400 meter.
Colin Dunlap took on the field in the 3000 meter steeplechase and overcame an awkward fall in the water jump after a collision. He regrouped and placed 21st with a race time of 10:57.54.
The Championships conclude on Saturday with the Blues competing in the 5K and 1,500-meter races.
