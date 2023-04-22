SALEM — The Whitman College distance track teams closed the 2023 Northwest Conference Track & Field Championships with a handful of solid performances, posting quality times in both the 1,500-meter and 5K events on Saturday, April 22.
The Blues entered five runners in the 5K race with Dori Buttleman cracking the top 10 with a 10th-place finish and a race time of 19:06.18. Lucy Hennessy added a top 20 performance with a 16th-place finish (20:02.33)
Reilly McVay and Gabe Wasserman competed in the 5K for the Blues on the men's side. McVay placed 15th (15:40.97) and Wasserman finished 21st (15:52.38).
The Blues also fielded a participant in the 1500 meter with Scott Macdonald placing 15th with a race time of 4:09.17.
