McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The Whitman College distance track team kicked off its outdoor season Friday, March 3, with Day 1 of the Linfield Erik Anderson Icebreaker.
The 10,000-meter run was held as the lone event of the evening with the remainder of the meet taking place on Saturday.
Three Whitman women and five men posted personal bests and qualifying times for the 10,000-meter run at the Northwest Conference Championship this April.
Reilly McVay led the men's contingent, placing 24th overall with a race time of 32:57.75. He was followed by Troy Petternell (32nd, 34:08.71), Jonathan Grothe (34th, 34:13.18), Ellis Pryor (37th, 34:16.02) and Danny Steinberg (40th, 34:30.54).
Whitman placed three in the top 15 in the women's 10000 meter, led by Dori Buttleman who placed fifth in the event with a race time of 39:40.25. Lucy Hennessy came in just outside the top 10 at No. 11 with a race time of 41:11.39 and Ally Kim placed 13th (41:30.55)
The Icebreaker concludes on Saturday with events beginning at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.