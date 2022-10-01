Whitman College's cross country teams hosted their first meet in over a decade Saturday, Oct. 1, and delivered a fine showing.
Both the Whitman men's and women's teams placed second in the team standings with Gabe Wasserman and Ally Kim posting top five finishes.
The day opened with the women's 6K as Kim led the Whitman pack. She finished fifth overall, running the race in 23:56.50 with a mile split time of 6:26. Dori Buttleman also cracked the top 10 with a seventh-place finish. She posted a mile split time of 6:31 and ran the race in 24:15.70.
Jade Greenburg (12th), Lucy Hennessy (13th) and Ella Greenburg (19th) also cracked the top 20 for the Blues.
The men's side featured a fantastic showing. Three of the top four runners were from Whitman led by Wasserman's runner-up finish. He ran the 8K in 26:45.70 with a mile split time of 5:24. Just behind him were Troy Petternell (26:49.20, 5:24) and Reilly McVay (26:55.40, 5:25).
Whitworth won on the men's side with Eastern Washington winning the women's race.
The Blues return to action on Saturday, Oct. 15, for the Lewis & Clark Invitational.
