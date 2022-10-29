HILLSBORO, Ore. — The postseason began Saturday, Oct. 29, for the Whitman College men's and women's cross country teams competing in the Northwest Conference Championships at the Killarney West Golf Course.
Both teams featured several season and personal best performances ahead of the NCAA West Region Championships in two weeks' time.
Reilly McVay led the men's squad with a 27th overall finish, running the 8K in 25:43.50 with a split time of 1:41.1.
Trailing McVay was Gabe Wasserman whose split time of 1:58.4 helped him to a 26:00.8 time and a 34th place finish.
The women's squad saw three runners crack the top 30 in Ally Kim (26th), Jade Greenburg (27th) and Dori Buttleman (30th).
Kim ran the 6K in 23:23.4 with a split time of 1:50.2, and Greenburg finished in 23:37.00 and with a split time of 2:03.8.
Buttleman finished with a time of 23:45.8 and a split time of 2:12.6.
In the overall standings, the men's team placed ninth and the women's team placed sixth.
The Blues will hope to be at full strength when they travel to Spokane for the NCAA Regional held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.