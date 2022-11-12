SPOKANE — The Whitman College men's and women's cross country teams concluded their seasons on Saturday, Nov. 12, placing 21st and 14th, respectively, at the 2022 NCAA Division III Cross Country West Regional.
"We had a strong finish to our season today," Whitman head coach Scott Shields said. "Both team scores were improvements from our conference finish two weeks ago and we had some incredible individual performances on both teams. I'm super proud of both teams. We faced a lot of adversity along the way this season and every time our team responded well and continued to push forward every week."
Lucy Hennesey paced the Blues in the women's 6K, placing 73rd with a race time of 24:13.90 and a mile split time of 6:30. She was one of four Whitman runners to crack the top 100 with the other three made up of Dori Buttleman (83rd, 24:30.80, 6:35 split time), Ella Greenburg (84th, 24:31.40, 6:35 split time) and Jade Greenburg (25:01.71, 6:43 split time). Ally Kim finished just outside the top 100, placing 101st with a race time of 26:06.00 (6:44 split time).
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps won the team title with Athena runner Natalie Bitetti winning the individual championship.
Troy Petternell paced the Blues in the men's 8K, crossing the finish line in a time of 26:38.70 with an average mile split time of 5:22. He was the lone Whitman runner to crack the top 100 with Reilly McVay placing just outside at 101st. He ran the race in 27:03.00 (5:27 split time).
Pomona-Pitzer won the men's team title with Sagehen runner Lucas Florsheim winning the individual championship.
