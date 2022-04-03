NEWBERG, Ore. — The Whitman College baseball team won one of three games over the weekend at George Fox, as the Blues came away with their overall record this season at 10-19 including a 7-11 mark in the Northwest Conference.
The Blues will return to action next weekend, April 9-10, with a pair of doubleheaders against Pacific Lutheran. First pitch of both Saturday and Sunday's doubleheaders is set for noon.
On Saturday, April 2, the Blues lost game one of a doubleheader 9-1 to George Fox but responded to win the nightcap 14-3.
The Blues struggled to register much offense in the first game against Bruin starter Sean Wiese (3-2) who tossed eight complete innings for the win. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out 12 Whitman hitters. Dexter Aichele (2-6) was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs on five hits in five and one-third innings of work.
Spencer Roos led the Bruins with three hits and two runs and Jerry Sangalang added three hits and two RBI.
Despite the loss, it were the Blues who struck first with a run in the fifth inning. Back-to-back doubles from Leo Rivera (1 H, 1 R) and Brandon Ting (1 H, 1 RBI) put a run on the board to give Whitman the lead. Fox responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning however as Roos doubled to open the inning and later scored to tie the game.
George Fox went on to score three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. Jonathan Stone and Noah Meffert both homered to open the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, as the Bruins won going away.
The Blues responded impressively with a rout of the Bruins in the nightcap. Ben Parker led the way at the plate, batting 4-6 with three runs and one RBI and setting the tone early with a solo homerun in Whitman's first at bats.
The middle and bottom of the order brought it at the plate as well. Rivera recorded three hits, two runs and three RBI including a bases clearing double in the sixth inning. Beck Maguire had three hits, four runs and an RBI and Nate Korahais added three hits, one run and four RBI including a two-run triple in the fifth inning.
Meanwhile, Julien Hernandez (4-5) was tossing a gem on the mound for the Blues. He worked a complete game, allowing three runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts. Only Spencer Roos (3 H, 2 R, 1 RBI) was able to get to him, homering in the fifth and doubling home a run in the sixth.
The Bruins threw nine pitchers on the mound with starter Travis Miller (1-3) taking the loss. He pitched to three batters in the third and finished with a final line of four earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts.
Whitman plated one run in the first and another in the second before taking advantage of ineffective Bruin pitching to the tune of four runs in the third. The Blues put the game away in the fifth and sixth innings. Korahais tripled home a pair of runs before scampering home of an errant throw to the plate as part of a three-run fifth. One inning later, Rivera all but put the game away with his three-run double to extend the lead to 12-1.
Back at it Sunday, the Blues had Ben Parker with a monster day, batting 5-5 including a two-run homer in the first inning, but it came in a 12-5 series finale loss to George Fox.
Parker's two-run blast was part of a four-run first inning. After his roundtripper, Beck Maguire (2 H, 2 RBI) drove home Teague Conder (2 H, 1 R) and Garrett Runyan to put four up on the scoreboard for the Blues. The Blues could not sustain the early offense, however, scoring only once more in the game.
Mateus Conaway (0-3) was tagged with the loss in a tough relief outing. He started the fourth inning and gave up seven runs on six hits and was lifted before recording his first out. Spencer Roos provided the big hit of the inning, doubling home a pair of runs as the Bruins took a 9-4 lead through four innings.
Conaway had a solid day at the plate however, recording two hits and scoring a run. Parker's line included three RBI and a run scored, Leo Rivera posted two hits and Runyan and Nate Korahais each added one hit and one run.
Ben Wills (4-3) tossed five complete innings for the win. He gave up four runs on 11 hits and was lifted for Andrew Sutherland who allowed only one run on one hit in three innings.
