ORANGE, Calif. — Ben Parker's three-run homerun in the fourth inning proved to be the difference as the Whitman College baseball team kicked off its three-game series at Chapman with a 6-3 win over the Panthers on Friday afternoon, March 3, at Hart Park.
The top four in the Whitman (8-2) batting order owned seven of the team's 11 hits. Jack Bickerton and Teague Conder both recorded two hits with Conder scoring two runs.
Trent Turquand had two hits to lead the Panthers (2-6). AJ Anzai and Austin Dudas both had a hit and a run with Dudas adding an RBI.
Mateus Conaway (3-0) earned the win, scattering four hits over five and two-thirds innings while allowing one earned run and striking out nine. Benjamin Seashore-Hobson recorded three and one-third scoreless innings for the save.
Grant Manning suffered the loss in five complete innings of work, giving up four earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.
The Blues already had the early lead after plating two in the second inning. Conder opened the inning with a double, then later scored on a two-out triple by Kepa Supnet (1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI). Supnet scored on an infield fielding error on the next at bat to put Whitman up 2-0.
Parker's three-run bomb put the Blues up by five runs, but the Panthers plated three in the sixth to get back into the game. Dudas, Turquand and Oli Sellman all delivered run-scoring hits to make it a 5-3 ball game through six innings.
Seashore-Hobson, who entered the sixth with two outs, closed the door in the final three-plus innings to help send the Blues to the series-opening win.
Whitman and Chapman conclude their series with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.