SPOKANE — Garrett Runyan doubled and homered, Wyatt Adams tossed six strong innings in his first career start and the Whitman College baseball team routed Whitworth in a midweek Northwest Conference affair on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 16.
Runyan recorded three hits, three runs and four RBI, kicking things off for the Blues (5-14, 3-5 NWC) with his solo homerun in the top of the first. He later delivered a two-run double as part of Whitman's seven-run fifth inning which seemingly put the game to rest. Teague Conder also posted three hits while adding two runs, three RBI and a double.
Adams (1-0) was impressive in his six-plus innings, allowing one earned run on six hits before being lifted for Benjamin Seashore-Hobson after pitching to two batters in the seventh inning. Josh Grimes suffered the loss for the Bucs after giving up six runs on five hits in four innings of work.
Riley Cissne led Whitworth with three hits including an RBI double.
Both teams opened with a run in the first inning including Runyan's solo shot in the game's third at bat. Whitman placed runners in scoring position in two of the next three innings but were unable to push any others across home plate just yet.
The Blues finally broke through with their huge offensive output in the fifth inning. After Runyan's double broke the tie, Conder drove in another pair of runs on the next at bat and forced a Whitworth pitching change. Michael Doyle later drove in another run and Drew Vannaman drove home two more to cap the inning.
The Blues added a run in the sixth and blew the game open with three runs in the eighth inning. Runyan and Conder both added to their RBI totals and Billy Wall drove home Conder with a run-scoring double to extend the lead to 10 runs.
The Blues are next in action with a three-game set at Pacific starting Saturday, March 19. First pitch of Saturday's double header is set for noon.
