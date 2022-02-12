CALDWELL, Idaho — The Whitman College baseball team opened a four-game series against the College of Idaho, falling in both games of a doubleheader on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 12. Whitman lost the opener 13-1 then was handed a 10-4 defeat in the nightcap.
Despite the score in the first game, Julien Hernandez tossed a serviceable five complete innings but suffered the loss. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out eight Yote hitters. Connor Root was stellar on the mound for College of Idaho, working seven scoreless innings while allowing only one Whitman hit.
Jonah Hultberg led the way for the Yotes with four hits, four runs, one RBI and a triple.
Hernandez held the top of the Yotes order in check early in the game, posting four strikeouts through two innings and striking out the side in the second. It wasn’t until the third inning that the Yotes plated their first runs when Tristen Garland delivered a two-run double.
Hernandez surrendered another run in the fifth before being lifted for Jack Hostetler to start the sixth. The Yotes would put seven runs on the board to all but seal the win. Skyler Sadora and Ben Dudley provided the big hits in the inning, both doubling home a pair of runs as C of I took a 10-0 lead through six innings.
The Yotes plated another three runs the following inning before the Blues scored a run in the ninth. Leo Rivero doubled home Drew Vannaman from second base for Whitman’s lone run.
The second half of the twinbill saw the Blues jump on the Yotes early but C of I again seized control with a huge middle inning outburst. Dexter Aichele (0-1) was tagged with the loss in three and two-thirds innings, allowing eight runs but only three of them earned. Wyatt Adams tossed a solid four and a third innings of relief, allowing only one earned run on two hits with five strikeouts.
Teague Conder led the Blues with two hits and three RBI including a two-run double to put Whitman up 2-0 in its first at bats. Ben Parker and Brandon Ting each scored a pair of runs with Parker adding one hit.
Wood tossed eight innings of relief work for the Yotes, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with six strikeouts to earn the win. McFarland led C of I with three hits, two runs and one RBI. Sadora and Miller both added two hits and two RBI with Sadora scoring a run.
The Blues return to the diamond on Sunday for another doubleheader against College of Idaho. First pitch of the twinbill is set for 10 a.m.
