Ben Parker and Jack Bickerton both posted two hits and two RBI, Julien Hernandez was dominant on the mound in allowing one run in seven complete innings and the Whitman College baseball team kicked off its weekend series with an 8-4 win over Lewis & Clark on Saturday afternoon, March 11, in Northwest Conference action at Borleske Stadium.
The game had originally been scheduled to be played in Portland but weather conditions forced the move to Walla Walla.
Parker also added a two-run double as part of Whitman’s big second inning that put them up 6-0. That was more than enough run support for Hernandez who struck out 11 Pioneer hitters en route to the win and a 4-0 record.
Jack Savant led Lewis & Clark with two hits and a run and Luke Bass added a homerun. The Pioneers scored three in the eighth inning off the Whitman bullpen but it was too little, too late.
After Bickerton doubled home Parker in the first, the Blues erupted for five runs one inning later. Garrett Runyan (2 H, 1 R) tripled to open the inning, then scored off an RBI single from Nate Korahais (1 H, 2 R). Parker later doubled home Mateus Conaway and Brock Williams (2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI) and Bickerton singled home Parker to give Whitman the big lead through an inning and a half of play.
AJ Romero (1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI) and Korahais both scored in the sixth to put the Blues ahead by eight runs as Whitman cruised to the series-opening win.
Brett Pierson suffered the loss for Lewis & Clark, tossing five and one-third innings while giving up six earned runs on nine hits with three strikeouts.
The Blues and Pios conclude the series on Sunday, March 12, with a doubleheader set for noon.
