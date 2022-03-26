Leo Rivera delivered a walk-off hit in the ninth inning of the nightcap as the Whitman College baseball team split a Northwest Conference doubleheader with Willamette on Saturday afternoon at Borleske Stadium. The Bearcats took the opener 8-7 with the Blues winning game two 7-6.
The middle of the order did the damage at the plate for the Blues in the opener. Rivera recorded three hits and two RBI, and Beck Maguire and Drew Vannaman both had two hits and one RBI with Vannaman adding two runs.
Benjamin Seashore-Hobson (0-1) tossed two innings of relief and was tagged with the loss after giving up three unearned runs in the ninth. Will Braaton earned the win in three scoreless innings of relief work with Brady Joyner picking up the save.
The Blues scored early and often, appearing to give Dexter Aichele more than enough run support. Garrett Runyan crushed a three-run homer over the left field fence to put the Blues up 3-0 right out of the gate. Vannaman then doubled and Rivera tripled, each scoring a run as the Blues led by five runs after one-half of an inning.
Whitman added another run in the second but the Bearcats closed the gap with two runs in the fourth inning and another three in the fifth. Jeff Hoffman’s two-run roundtripper accounted for the fourth inning scoring and Luke Werkmeister-Martin (3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI) added another two one inning later with his two-run double.
The Blues scored in the seventh on a Rivera run-scoring single, but imploded in the ninth inning, allowing the Bearcats to take their first lead and eventually the win.
Back at it in the second game, Rivera’s walkoff hit capped a three-run ninth and five runs in the final two innings. While the senior shortstop provided the theatrics, it was Conder’s two-run triple that tied the game and set the stage for the dramatic finish. Conder recorded two hits, three runs and two RBI.
Rylan Burigsay (1-0) won his first career decision, tossing a near perfect two complete innings of relief work and allowing no runs on no hits with one walk. Brady Joyner (1-2) surrendered the three ninth inning runs and was tagged with the loss.
Once again the Blues opened with the game’s first runs. Vannaman walked and stole second after Conder led off the inning with a triple. Rivera then smacked an Eric Waldichuk offering to right centerfield and drove home both runners.
Meanwhile Julien Hernandez worked quickly through the Bearcat order with a perfect first three innings. Werkmeister-Martin then got to him in the fourth, homering in the first at bat of the inning to slice the lead in half.
Willamette took the lead with two runs in the sixth inning. Trey Topping and Hoffman both drove home runs as the Bearcats took their first lead at 3-2.
Hernandez finished the sixth inning but Willamette added to its lead in the seventh with three runs off the relief combination of Ben Ortiz and Tristan Kalnins. Ortiz gave up the big hit of the inning when Werkmeister-Martin belted a two-run homer in the second at bat of the inning.
Whitman took advantage of three walks and a wild pitch by Kowalski out of the Bearcat bullpen to plate two in the eighth, setting up the stage for a Blues win in the ninth.
The Blues and Bearcats conclude their series on Sunday, March 27. Game one will finish the three-game Northwest Conference set with game two played as a non-conference game.
