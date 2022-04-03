NEWBERG, Ore. — The Whitman College baseball team lost game one of a doubleheader 9-1 to George Fox but responded to win the nightcap 14-3 in Northwest Conference action on Saturday, April 2.
The Blues struggled to register much offense in the first game against Bruin starter Sean Wiese (3-2) who tossed eight complete innings for the win. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out 12 Whitman hitters. Dexter Aichele (2-6) was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs on five hits in five and one-third innings of work.
Spencer Roos led the Bruins with three hits and two runs and Jerry Sangalang added three hits and two RBI.
Despite the loss, it were the Blues who struck first with a run in the fifth inning. Back-to-back doubles from Leo Rivera (1 H, 1 R) and Brandon Ting (1 H, 1 RBI) put a run on the board to give Whitman the lead. Fox responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning however as Roos doubled to open the inning and later scored to tie the game.
George Fox went on to score three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. Jonathan Stone and Noah Meffert both homered to open the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, as the Bruins won going away.
The Blues responded impressively with a rout of the Bruins in the nightcap. Ben Parker led the way at the plate, batting 4-6 with three runs and one RBI and setting the tone early with a solo homerun in Whitman's first at bats.
The middle and bottom of the order brought it at the plate as well. Rivera recorded three hits, two runs and three RBI including a bases clearing double in the sixth inning. Beck Maguire had three hits, four runs and an RBI and Nate Korahais added three hits, one run and four RBI including a two-run triple in the fifth inning.
Meanwhile, Julien Hernandez (4-5) was tossing a gem on the mound for the Blues. He worked a complete game, allowing three runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts. Only Spencer Roos (3 H, 2 R, 1 RBI) was able to get to him, homering in the fifth and doubling home a run in the sixth.
The Bruins threw nine pitchers on the mound with starter Travis Miller (1-3) taking the loss. He pitched to three batters in the third and finished with a final line of four earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts.
Whitman plated one run in the first and another in the second before taking advantage of ineffective Bruin pitching to the tune of four runs in the third. The Blues put the game away in the fifth and sixth innings. Korahais tripled home a pair of runs before scampering home of an errant throw to the plate as part of a three-run fifth. One inning later, Rivera all but put the game away with his three-run double to extend the lead to 12-1.
The Blues and Bruins conclude their three-game set on Sunday, April 3, at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.