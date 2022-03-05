THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Whitman College baseball team took on Cal Lutheran in a non-conference doubleheader Saturday, March 5, winning the opener 11-3 but falling in the second game of the twinbill 16-10.
The day opened with the continuation of Friday's halted game due to darkness. Leo Rivera (3 H, 1 R, 3 RBI, HR) and Ben Parker (3 H, 1 R, 1 RBI) led the way at the plate, but the game ended in a 6-5 Cal Lu victory in 11 innings.
Austin Carillo and Zach Bullard's RBI hits tied the game in the ninth inning. Carillo then scored in the 11th inning after a walk off hit from Max Heverly.
Julien Hernandez was tagged with the loss in relief work, and Will Watson earned the win for Cal Lu after tossing a scoreless 11th inning.
The Blues took the opener behind the bat of Garrett Runyan and the arm of Hernandez who responded with a solid win on the bump.
Runyan led the Blues at the plate with three hits, three runs and an RBI and Hernandez (2-4) earned the win. He allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five and two-thirds innings of work.
The Blues blew the game open with four runs in the fifth inning and five runs in the seventh. The fifth inning saw Runyan reach base on an infield single to load the bases up for Mateus Conaway. Conaway then delivered a bases-clearing hit to put Whitman up 6-1.
Jalen Parks crushed a solo homerun for the Kingsman one inning later, but the Blues put the game to bed after plating five more runs the following inning. Parker led off the inning with a triple and, later, Alex Korahais and AJ Romero delivered back-to-back two-run doubles to put the Blues up 11-2.
Max Kendall suffered the loss after allowing six runs on five hits in four and two-thirds innings.
The nightcap saw the Blues mount a nice comeback but the Kingsmen hold on in a high-scoring affair. Teague Conder led the Blues with three hits, one run and four RBI and Runyan added two hits, three runs and an RBI.
Parks homered twice and led Cal Lu with three hits, two runs and two RBI.
Both starters were the pitchers of record. Conaway allowed five earned runs with six strikeouts in three and two-thirds innings for the loss, and Chris Torres threw five complete while also allowing five earned runs but taking the win.
The Blues got on the board first with a two-run hit from Conder in the first inning. The Kingsman got the bats going early as well and took a 3-2 lead into the fourth inning. Whitman tied the game in the top of the fourth but Cal Lu put six on the board in the bottom half of the inning. Parks opened the frame with a solo homerun and Heverly crushed a homer as well to cap it.
Matt Cho got the Blues right back in the game with one swing of the bat. With Runyan and Conder on base, Cho homered over the right centerfield wall to slice the lead in half. Whitman nearly came all the way back when the Blues plated two runs in the sixth and eight innings, but the Kingsmen put the game to rest with five runs in their half of the eighth.
Whitman concludes its non-conference road trip on Sunday, March 6, at Caltech. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.
