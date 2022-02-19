The Whitman College baseball team notched its first win with a resounding 19-5 victory in game one of a doubleheader with Lewis & Clark, but fell 9-4 in the nightcap in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Borleske Stadium.
Garrett Runyan led the way for the Blues in game one. He recorded three hits, three runs and six RBI including two homeruns, the first coming in Whitman’s opening at bats. Michael Doyle added three hits, three runs and three RBI with Mateus Conaway chipping in two hits, two runs and two RBI.
Julien Hernandez delivered a solid outing for the Blues in earning the win. He tossed six and two-thirds innings allowing four runs on five hits and posting, in true Conaway fashion, 10 strikeouts.
Pio starter Pierson was tagged with the loss after allowing six earned runs on five hits. Guieb led the way at the plate with two hits and three RBI.
Whitman inflicted the majority of its damage in its eight-run fourth inning. Doyle and Jack Bickerton provided the big hits of the inning, both delivering two-run singles as the Blues broke a 3-3 score and won going away.
The Pios responded with a 9-4 win in the nightcap, much of it coming from the long ball. Moore homered in the game’s first at bat with Zon belting two round trippers, the second a grand slam.
Dexter Aichele was hit with the loss for the Blues. He worked five and two-thirds innings allowing three earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Parsons was solid in earning the win for Lewis & Clark, tossing four complete innings and allowing only one run on four hits.
After the Blues went down 4-0, Drew Vannaman gave his team life with a solo shot to put the Blues on the board. The Blues would shave the lead to 5-3 after a Beck Maguire two-run single in the bottom of the seventh, but Kon’s four-run blast one inning later all but put the game to bed.
Whitman and Lewis & Clark play the rubber match of their NWC series on Sunday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.