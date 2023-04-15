The Whitman College baseball team took a giant step forward to clinching a spot in the Northwest Conference Tournament, sweeping a doubleheader against Pacific Lutheran on Saturday, April 15, at Borleske Stadium.
The Blues topped the Lutes 12-9 in the opener then completed the sweep with a 9-2 win in the nightcap.
Whitman's sweep proved necessary as Puget Sound, tied with the Blues in the league standings, did the same against Whitworth which whittles the season down to the final day of league play. With a win against PLU on Sunday, the Blues will clinch a spot in the league's postseason tournament set for next weekend.
After two scoreless innings to start the opener, the bats for both teams came alive as PLU opened the scoring with a run in the third. Rutger Youch (3 H, 2 R, 1 RBI) scored but Wyatt Adams got out of what could have been a big inning for the Lutes with an unassisted play at third base to end the inning.
The Blues responded in the bottom half of the third with three runs. Teague Conder (2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI) and Jack Bickerton (2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI) both drove home a run and the Blues quickly erased the deficit.
The Lutes responded in kind with two runs of their own one half inning later, but Whitman once again struck back. Garrett Runyan (2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI) crushed a solo homerun over the left field fence to tie the game, then Mateus Conaway (2 H, 4 RBI) doubled in a pair of runs to extend the lead to 6-3 through five innings.
The game took yet another turn as the Lutes tied the game with three runs in their half of the sixth inning. Andy Schmitz (1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI) tripled home a run, then scored from third on the next at bat on an errant throw home to shave the Whitman lead to one run.
Whitman's lost lead was short lived. After a base hit from Beck Maguire (1 H, 3 R), Ben Parker (1 H, 3 R, 2 RBI) pulled a Chris Moreno pitch over the left field wall for his 12th homerun of the season to get the lead right back for the Blues.
Whitman extended its lead to four runs heading into the ninth inning where Benjamin Seashore-Hobson recorded the first two outs and Julien Hernandez struck out Schmitz to end the game and pick up the save. Seashore-Hobson (2-1) earned the win in two innings of relief work.
The nightcap saw early offense and a dominant pitching performance from Conaway. He worked eight and two-thirds impressive innings before leaving with a pair of runners on base in the eighth. He gave up two runs on seven hits while striking out eight Lute hitters, including the final two batters of his outing.
Meanwhile, the Blues jumped on the Lutes early with a pair of runs in the first and four more in the third. Conder provided the spark in the first, belting a two-run homerun over the left centerfield fence.
It was Bickerton's turn to go yard two innings later. He pulled a Jonathan Cohen pitch out of the park for a two-run homer and increased Whitman's lead to 5-0. In the fifth, Parker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before Bickerton delivered a two-run hit as Whitman bolstered its lead to 9-1.
Conaway ran into a bit of trouble in the eighth inning and was lifted for Rylan Burigsay. Burigsay, pitching for the second time on the day, struckout his hitter for the final out of the inning and stranded two Lute baserunners.
Burigsay threw a scoreless ninth inning to close out the win.
Bickerton and Brock Williams led the Blues at the plate. Bickerton posted three hits including a homerun to go along with one run and four RBI. Williams added three hits and a run scored.
First pitch against PLU in Sunday's series finale is set for 11 a.m.
