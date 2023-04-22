NEWBERG, Ore. — Beck Maguire delivered a monster game with four hits and two runs, Julien Hernandez worked seven complete innings for the win and the Whitman College baseball team staved off elimination Saturday, April 22, with a 6-2 win over Willamette on Day 2 of the Northwest Conference Baseball Tournament.
The win keeps the Blues alive in the tournament and will square off against the loser of Pacific and Lewis & Clark.
Hernandez earned the win after allowing one run on nine hits with three strikeouts. Rylan Burigsay allowed one run in the final two innings to secure the win. Steven Verespey allowed three runs, all unearned, on eight hits in four complete innings for the loss.
Jeff Hoffman led the Bearcats at the plate with three hits, Ethan Fischel and Joshua Murphy both added two hits.
The Blues jumped on the board early, taking advantage of several Willamette miscues to go up by three runs through two innings. Maguire and Teague Conder reached base in the first with one out before Mateus Conaway was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Runyan's grounder on the next at bat was mishandled allowing both runners to score to put the Blues up 2-0. Maguire scored again one inning later, scampering home on a passed ball to give his team a three-run lead.
Meanwhile, Hernandez was having his way with the Bearcat order. He kept Willamette off the board through the first four innings while the Blues built their lead.
The Bearcats finally got on the board when Fischel drove home a run to make it a 3-1 game, but the Blues responded with a run each in the seventh and eighth. Garrett Runyan and Conder drove home a run each and put their team in the driver's seat.
