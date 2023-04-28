Joaquin Hines and Ben Parker both homered but it wasn't enough as the Whitman College baseball team opened the Bud Kight Memorial Series with a 8-5 loss to Cal Lutheran on Friday afternoon, April 28, at Borleske Stadium.
Julien Hernandez suffered the loss after pitching a solid first four innings, but left the game after completing a two-run fifth inning. His final line displayed three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts. Chris Torres had his way with the Whitman order and earned the win in six and one-thirds innings.
The opening four innings saw only a first-inning run by the Kingsman. The Blues threatened on several occasions to tie or take the lead but were unable to put a run across. The third inning saw Whitman put runners on the corners as Garrett Runyan singled, stole second then advanced to third on a strikeout, wild pitch to Nik Greb. Hines then popped out to close the inning.
The Kingsmen then plated seven runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to take control of the game.
Whitman finally showed life in the bottom half of the seventh. Hines delivered his solo homerun on the second at bat of the inning to put Whitman on the board. Torres was then lifted for Dean Olsson who ran into trouble, giving up the two-run shot to Parker that just cleared the left centerfield fence and cutting the lead to 8-3.
The Blues threatened in the ninth, pushing two runs across home plate but the threat ended there.
The Series concludes on Saturday with a doubleheader set to begin at noon. Prior to the game, Whitman will honor its eight seniors with a special Senior Day ceremony.
