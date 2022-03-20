FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The Whitman College baseball team looked sharp in opening up a 3-0 lead in the first, but came up short at Pacific (Oregon) 15-4 in the series finale between Northwest Conference teams on Sunday, March 20.
Though it proved not to be enough, the middle of the Whitman (6-16, 4-7 NWC) order had an excellent day at the plate. Beck Maguire had two hits, two RBI and a run including a two-RBI base hit in the first inning. Brandon Ting and Michael Doyle both recorded two hits with Doyle adding a run and an RBI. Doyle's RBI came in the first inning and he scored a run in the eighth.
Ryan Krout recorded two hits, two runs and two RBI for the Boxers who scored all 15 runs over the third and fourth innings. Strober had two hits, two runs and one RBI and Yukumoto added two hits, one run and two RBI.
Wyatt Adams suffered the loss, tossing two innings before being lifted in the third after giving up three consecutive base hits. He went in the books as allowing four earned runs on five hits with a walk and a strikeout.
Benjamin Seashore-Hobson has the most successful outing of the five Whitman relievers. He tossed two and one third scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and striking out four Boxer hitters.
Eubanks earned the win, allowing the three Whitman first-inning runs on four hits in three and one-third innings.
The Blues are back home next weekend for a four-game set vs. Willamette.
