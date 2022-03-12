The Whitman College baseball team had hoped to pick up some steam approaching the midway point of Northwest Conference play, but suffered a sweep at the hands of Linfield, losing 7-0 in the opener and 7-1 in the nightcap on Saturday, March 12, at Borleske Stadium.
Julien Hernandez tossed a solid first five innings in the opener, but was tagged with the loss after allowing five earned runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts in six and one-third innings. He was lifted for Ben Ortiz who tossed two and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief.
Ben Parker and Nate Korahais both recorded a pair of hits to lead the Blues (4-12, 2-4 NWC) at the plate. The top of the order did the damage for the Wildcats. Mike LaVigne and Branden Pasion both batted 3-5 with two runs, and Daniel Kahn recorded four hits, one run and two RBI.
The Bucs scored in their first at bats when back-to-back base hits put a single run on the board in the first inning. Tanner Jacques reached first on a passed ball, and was able to eventually score after hits from Kahn and Pasion allowed him to navigate the base paths home.
Hernandez kept Linfild at bay over the next four innings before the Wildcat bats came alive in the sixth. LaVigne, Pasion and Kahn all singled to open the frame, each scoring to make it a 4-0 ballgame through six innings.
Linfield tacked on another three runs one innings later. Pasion and Kahn both doubled in runs to extend the lead to seven runs.
The Blues then gave little run support to Mateus Conaway who was tagged with the loss in the nightcap. He tossed four complete innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts. The combination of Wyatt Adams, Benjamin Seashore-Hobson and Rylan Burigsay, who struck out two batters in the ninth, pitched in relief to finish the game.
Garrett Runyan had a base hit and scored a run for the Blues, with Michael Doyle recording a base hit and Billy Wall adding a double.
After two scoreless innings the Wildcats jumped on the scoreboard with four runs in the top of the fourth. Back-to-back base hits led to an unearned run and later a bases-loaded situation for Conaway. After walking in a run, Conaway battled and struck out the next two hitters but couldn't quite get out of the inning unscathed and give up a two-run hit to Kahn as Linfield grabbed a 4-0 lead.
The Blues finally broke through with their first run of the doubleheader. Runyan singled to open the inning, then later advanced to third on a fielding error. Beck Maguire popped up to right field, sending Runyan home for the sacrifice fly to get the Blues on the board.
That would be all the runs the Blues would muster though as Andrew del Biaggio allowed one run in five and two-thirds innings for the win.
The Blues and Wildcats conclude their three-game NWC series with a single game tomorrow at noon.
