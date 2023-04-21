FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The Whitman College baseball team had hoped to come out victorious in its Northwest Conference Tournament opener, but it wasn't to be as the Blues fell mightily to tourney host Pacific 13-1 on Friday afternoon, April 21.
The loss now puts the Blues in the elimination bracket of the double elimination tournament.
The Blues managed only four hits on the afternoon with Mateus Conaway suffering the loss after allowing six runs on seven hits in four complete innings of work. Ben Parker led the Blues at the plate with a pair of hits.
Matt Gibbs posted three hits, one run and two RBI to lead the Boxers. CJ Colyer and Isaac Lovings both contributed two hits and two RBI with Colyer adding three runs scored including a homerun. Kahi Bisho tossed five complete scoreless innings for the win.
After a scoreless first inning, Thomas put the Boxers out in front with a solo homerun in the second. Pacific added two more in the third and another three runs in the fourth as the lead ballooned to six runs by the middle innings.
Joaquin Hines scored in the seventh to give Whitman its only run of the game.
The Blues retake the field on Saturday for a 10 a.m. start against the loser of Willamette and Lewis & Clark.
