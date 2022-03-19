FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The Whitman College baseball team lost 14-0 in the opener but salvaged a split with an 11-2 win in the nightcap at Pacific in Northwest Conference doubleheader action on Saturday, March 19.
The Blues (6-15, 4-5 NWC) fell behind the eight ball after giving up three runs in each of the first two innings of the opener. After the Boxers pushed one across the plate, Isaac Lovings delivered a two-run single and drove home Ty Yukumoto from third and Ryan Krout from second.
Whitman loaded the bases in the top of second but was unable to plate its first run. Pacific took advantage and added to its lead in the bottom half of the second. Krout's two-run double was the big hit of the inning which gave his team a six-run lead.
The Boxers all but put the game away with five runs in the fourth. Krout drove home Yukumoto to open the scoring and Brad Altomare delivered a two-out two-run base hit and extended the lead to 11 runs.
Dexter Aichele suffered the loss in three and one-third innings pitched, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts. Will Clark was the winning pitcher for the Boxers. He tossed five scoreless innings while scattering four hits and posting six strikeouts.
Whitman responded with a dominant win in the back end of the twinbill. Julien Hernadez tossed seven strong innings for the win, allowing only one run on three hits, issuing just two walks and posting four strikeouts.
The top of the order did the damage at the plate for the Blues. Mateus Conaway batted 3-5 with one run and two RBI, and Ben Parker added three hits, two runs and two RBI. It was Conaway's two-RBI single that helped Whitman to a 4-0 lead after one and a half innings. Beck Maguire added two hits, one run and three RBI which included a bases clearing double in the eighth inning.
Ryan Krout led the Boxers at the plate with two hits, one run and one RBI. Bisho lasted only three innings on the mound and was tagged with the loss. He allowed four runs, three unearned, on four hits with four strikeouts.
After Whitman's four-run second inning, the Blues expanded their lead with a run in the fourth and another two in the sixth. In the sixth, Leo Rivera drew a walk and stole second before Parker tripled to right field. Parker then scored on a balk to make it a 7-1 score.
The Blues put the game away with their four-run eighth inning.
Whitman and Pacific conclude their three-game series on Sunday, March 20. First pitch of the single game is set for noon.
