The Whitman College baseball team took a giant step forward to clinching a spot in the Northwest Conference Tournament, sweeping a doubleheader against Pacific Lutheran on Saturday, April 15, at Borleske Stadium.
The Blues topped the Lutes 12-9 in the opener, then completed the sweep with a 9-2 win in the nightcap.
Whitman's sweep proved necessary as Puget Sound, tied with the Blues in the league standings, did the same against Whitworth, which whittled the season down to the final day of league play.
With a win against PLU on Sunday, the Blues would clinch a spot in the league's postseason tournament set for next weekend.
Win and you're in, and the Blues did just that, hanging on to beat PLU, 11-8, on Sunday to qualify for the final spot in the NWC Tournament set to begin next weekend.
One day after picking up a save, Julien Hernandez tossed a more than serviceable outing, but did not factor in the decision. He worked 6 2/3s innings while allowing three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.
Jack Hostetler (1-2) picked up the win in a relief effort and Benjamin Seashore-Hobson worked a scoreless ninth for the save.
Ben Parker, Teague Conder and Garrett Runyan all had two hits and two runs to lead the Blues.
Runyan provided the fireworks early. After Jack Bickerton took advantage of a throwing miscue for the game's first run, Runyan ripped a Chris Moreno pitch that cleared the left field fence and put the Blues up 3-0. Joaquin Hines later scored as Whitman led by four runs through 1 1/2 innings.
The offense continued for the Blues with two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.
After Moreno was lifted in the fourth with runners at the corners, Beck Maguire and Parker delivered consecutive RBI hits to extend the lead to five runs. Whitman manufactured another pair of runs one inning later as the lead ballooned to 8-1 through five innings.
Meanwhile, Hernandez was working comfortably through the PLU order. After running into a first-inning jam, but exiting unscathed, he settled in and let his offense go to work.
The work wasn't done yet as the Blues had to stave off a furious late-inning rally by the Lutes. Home runs in the seventh, and another run in the eighth, tied the game at 8-8.
Whitman regrouped and did so in a big way. Conder doubled home a pair of runs one inning later and Mateus Conaway drove in another as the Blues pulled away for the win.
On Saturday, after two scoreless innings to start the opener, the bats for both teams came alive as PLU opened the scoring with a run in the third. Rutger Youch scored, but Wyatt Adams got out of what could have been a big inning for the Lutes with an unassisted play at third base to end the inning.
The Blues responded in the bottom half of the third with three runs. Conder and Bickerton both drove home a run and the Blues quickly erased the deficit.
The Lutes responded in kind with two runs of their own one half inning later, but Whitman once again struck back. Runyan crushed a solo home run over the left-field fence to tie the game, then Conaway doubled in a pair of runs to extend the lead to 6-3 through five innings.
The game took yet another turn as the Lutes tied the game with three runs in their half of the sixth inning. Andy Schmitz tripled home a run, then scored from third on the next at bat on an errant throw home to shave the Whitman lead to one run.
Whitman's lost lead was short lived. After a base hit from Beck Maguire, Parker pulled a Moreno pitch over the left-field wall for his 12th home run of the season to get the lead right back for the Blues.
Whitman extended its lead to four runs heading into the ninth inning, where Seashore-Hobson recorded the first two outs and Hernandez struck out Schmitz to end the game and pick up the save.
Seashore-Hobson (2-1) earned the win in two innings of relief work.
The nightcap saw early offense and a dominant pitching performance from Conaway. He worked 8 2/3s innings before leaving with a pair of runners on base in the eighth.
He gave up two runs on seven hits while striking out eight Lute hitters, including the final two batters of his outing.
Meanwhile, the Blues jumped on the Lutes early with a pair of runs in the first and four more in the third. Conder provided the spark in the first, belting a two-run homerun over the left centerfield fence.
It was Bickerton's turn to go yard two innings later. He pulled a Jonathan Cohen pitch out of the park for a two-run homer and increased Whitman's lead to 5-0.
In the fifth, Parker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before Bickerton delivered a two-run hit as Whitman bolstered its lead to 9-1.
Conaway ran into a bit of trouble in the eighth inning and was lifted for Rylan Burigsay. Burigsay, pitching for the second time on the day, struckout his hitter for the final out of the inning and stranded two Lute baserunners.
Burigsay threw a scoreless ninth inning to close out the win.
Bickerton and Brock Williams led the Blues at the plate. Bickerton posted three hits including a home run to go along with one run and four RBI. Williams added three hits and a run scored.
The Blues now turn their attention to next weekend's NWC Tournament set to begin on Friday, April 21. Site, opponent and game times to be announced this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.