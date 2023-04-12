Julien Hernandez tossed seven complete innings for the win, Mateus Conaway picked up a two-inning save and the Whitman College baseball team kept its hopes alive for a spot in the NWC Tournament with a 3-1 win over Whitworth on Wednesday afternoon, April 12, at Borleske Stadium.
The Blues (19-14, 10-11 NWC) entered the game barely on the outside looking in at a spot in the league’s postseason tournament and did themselves a big favor with the win over the Pirates. Beck Maguire led the Blues with two hits, two runs and an RBI including a solo homerun that put Whitman ahead for good in the sixth inning.
Hernandez (7-1) was solid on the day, pitching seven complete innings while scattering six hits, allowing one run and striking out five hitters.
Jack Leary tossed five-plus innings and allowed three runs on six hits. Cissne led the Bucs with a pair of hits.
Whitman struck first with a run in the fourth inning. Maguire doubled to open the inning and later scored on a Teague Conder sacrifice fly. Whitworth hit the Blues right back, scoring on a Doughty RBI-hit to tie the game.
One inning later, Whitman retook the lead for good beginning with Maguire’s solo homerun to lead off the inning. Conaway followed Maguire’s roundtripper with a double, then stole second and scored on a Conder RBI single.
The Blues close the league season with a critical three-game home series against Pacific Lutheran. First pitch of Saturday’s doubleheader is set for noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.