The Whitman College women's soccer team scored only 50 seconds into the game, but the goal would be the only for the Blues who fell to George Fox 2-1 in Northwest Conference action on Saturday, Oct. 30, here at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
"That was another gutsy performance," Blues head coach Michelle Voiland said. "The team battled so hard and did an extremely good job handling the pressure and physical play of George Fox. Tomorrow, we will face another physical opponent and I know our team will bring everything they have, especially for our seniors."
After surrendering the game's first goal, the Bruins kept Whitman out of their net the rest of the way while scoring two to pull out the win.
Hanna Lynch posted two saves in net for the Blues while Bruin keeper Sara Thudium recorded four saves.
Whitman's lone goal came mere seconds after kickoff. The Blues earned a corner kick which was served into the far post by Kayla Gustafson. Molly Beaulieu knocked the ball back into the goal mouth which Lise Arrouye headed into the far post to put the Blues up early.
After peppering the Whitman goal for a good stretch, the equalizer for the Bruins finally came through in the 25th minute. Maggie Choate bent a corner kick into the box which Maggee Hodgdon, with assistance from a Whitman deflection, got her head on and scored to tie the game.
Hodgdon scored her second and the gamewinner only three minutes into the second half. Taking a short pass from Amy Hatter, she lifted a shot toward the near post that a backpedaling Lynch was unable to handle. The ball glanced off her hand and into the side netting as Fox went up 2-1.
Whitman had a handful of opportunities to score in the second half, but the equalizer never came as George Fox held on for the win.
The Blues play their home finale on Sunday and will honor their six graduating seniors in a special Senior Day ceremony prior to their noon kickoff with Lewis & Clark.
