The wins are coming but it wouldn't be today. The Whitman College women's soccer team went toe-to-toe with undefeated and 19th-ranked Puget Sound, coming up just short in a 1-0 loss to the Loggers in Northwest Conference action, Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Whitman Athletics Complex.
The Blues (0-11-1, 0-9 NWC) were the Loggers' equal for almost the entire 90 minutes, the difference being a sensational goal from Mimi Carrier-Bernt just before halftime. Hanna Lynch earned the start in net for Whitman and recorded four saves. Emily Badgley played the second half and posted two saves.
Chaylea Tome turned away two Whitman shots to secure the shutout for UPS (12-0-1, 8-0-1 NWC).
Lynch came off her line to make a save in the first five minutes, then came up huge midway through the half, turning a shot from Tess Carden around the far post.
With a competitive first half looking to go scoreless heading to the break, the Loggers jumped on the scoreboard in the 42nd minute with the game's lone goal. Carrier-Bernt received a pass from Emily O'Neil outside the penalty area. She collected it, took a touch and ripped a shot to the far post that tailed away from Lynch's outstretched arm and into the side netting.
Kayla Gustafson had an opportunity for an equalizer just before halftime, but her shot went straight to Tome.
The second half was equally as competitive but the Blues just couldn't find the back of the net. They possessed the ball in their attacking third on multiple occasions in the final 15 minutes, one time resulting in a service into the box that Virginia Hunt just couldn't get her foot to.
Whitman is back at it on Sunday against Pacific Lutheran. Kickoff is set for noon.
