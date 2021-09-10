The Whitman College women's soccer team opened its home slate with enthusiasm and gusto, but the effort came in a 4-0 loss to NAIA power Eastern Oregon University on the night of Friday, Sept 10, here at the Whitman Athletic Fields.
"I'm extremely proud of this team," said Whitman head coach Michelle Voiland. "We have performed extremely well throughout the preseason. Eastern Oregon University is an incredible competitor. We showed amazing heart, and matched their physicality. I thought we put them under a ton of pressure in the first half and just couldn't convert. They had some amazing finishing, however, our team battled to the last whistle and showed amazing character. I'm proud, excited and confident in our group as we head into conference play."
Emily Badgley had her hands full in net for the Blues (0-2-1) in a full 90 minutes of action. She dealt with 14 EOU shots and made six saves. Maddie Barker posted the shutout in net for the Mountaineers.
The match was physical from the get go. The first serious chances on goal came from the Mountaineers but Badgley was equal to the task. She came off her line for a breakaway save off a Morgan Farrington strike, then saved another Farrington shot off the post moments later.
EOU broke through just moments before halftime. Mackinley Gregus found Brooke Ford inside the penalty area who cut in and finished past Badgley for EOU's first goal.
The Mountaineers put the Blues behind the eight ball, scoring less than three minutes into the second half and again in the 57th minute. Both were stellar strikes just past the outstretched hand of Badgley.
Next up for the Blues is opening weekend of Northwest Conference play. Whitman travels to Tacoma to face Puget Sound on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Pacific Lutheran on Sunday, Sept. 19.
