CANBY, Ore. — The Whitman College women's golf team finds itself in the middle of the pack after holding fourth place through the opening round of the Culturame Classic on Saturday, Oct. 2, here at the Willamette Valley Country Club.

Whitman shot 331 as a team with Corban University nipping at its heels in fifth and only one stroke behind. Pomona-Pitzer currently leads the pack.

"It was a bit of a rough start today but our ladies hung in there and gained some important momentum going into tomorrow," said head coach Skip Molitor. "Katya continues to play well and Pavita had an outstanding putting round with only 28 putts."

Katya Kurkoski was the top performer for the Blues on Day 1. She shot six over 78 good for a tie for 12th place. Pavita Sidhu cracked the top 20 after shooting 11 over 83 and Himanshika Sehgal carded a 12 over 84 to finish the day tied at 22nd.

The Classic concludes on Sunday with Whitman hoping to gain some ground in the standings.

