NEWBERG, Ore. — Still in search of its first win, the Whitman College women's soccer team was unable to find it today, falling 3-0 on the road to George Fox in Northwest Conference action on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Bruins recorded 29 shots and, with only three finding the back of the net, demonstrated a bend-don't-break performance by the Blues (0-7-1, 0-5 NWC). Hanna Lynch started in net and registered eight saves with Emily Badgley recording four in her second half of work.
"George Fox put us under a lot of pressure in the first half," Whitman coach Michelle Voiland said. "We bounced back in the second half with a much better showing. We will take our lessons and get focused for tomorrow's match at Lewis & Clark."
Two goals came early and late in the first half. Taylor Ho scored in the 15th minute, following up her own saved shot by Lynch to put home the rebound. George Fox added its second in the 43rd minute when Claire Wright headed a cross from Maggie Choate into the back of the net.
George Fox's third and final goal came midway through the second half. Lizzy Merkel capitalized on a poor clearance and beat Badgley with a shot to the upper right corner.
Next up is a visit to Lewis & Clark on Sunday at noon.
