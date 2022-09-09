DENVER — Whitman College's women's soccer team picked up its third straight win Friday, Sept. 9, as the Blues stay undefeated with a 1-0 victory at Hamline University.
Paige Nelson put the Blues (3-0 record) ahead in the 64th minute, scoring off an assist from teammate Carolina Gonzalez.
Hanna Lynch, Hannah Hagler and Emily Badgley took turns recording the latest shutout in defense of the Blues net, with Hagler making two saves.
The Blues have outscored their opposition, 4-0, this season with their previous victories coming over Doane University and The Evergreen State College.
The Blues next play the evening of Monday, Sept. 12, in La Grande at Eastern Oregon University with action scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
