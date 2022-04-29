Looking to end the season on a winning note, the Whitman College women's tennis team came up just short in a 5-4 loss to Lewis-Clark State the afternoon of Friday, April 29 at the Whitman Tennis Courts.
The Blues opened the match with wins on two of three doubles courts. Arianna Castellanos and Angel Le made quick work of their opponent on the No. 1 court. They topped Lina Boylan and Andrea Cervantes 8-1 to put the Blues up.
The Warriors evened the match when Beatriz Lambru and Elisiva Latu took down the Whitman pair of Camilla Tarpey-Schwed and Erica Mock at the two, but the Blues retook the lead with a win at the three. Grace Carter and Kaylah Tan topped Bonolo Molefe and Maria Silva, 8-3 and the Blues led 2-1 heading to singles.
Singles play began with Castellanos topping her opponent at the one 6-4, 6-1, but LCSC evening the score when Molefe took down Carter in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2.
The Blues still held the lead but the next two finishes went favorably for the Warriors. Silva topped Piper Rylander at the four, 6-4, 6-0 to tie the game before Mae Thorp fell to Latu on the No. 4 court 6-1, 6-4.
The match-clincher came on the No. 6 court when Zoe Zapf fell to Emily Schlebert 7-5, 6-1.
Tarpey-Schwed and Lamru engaged in the most competitive singles match that saw Tarpey-Schwed come out on top 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 on the No. 2 court.
