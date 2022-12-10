Elena McHargue scored a season-high 23 points including 5-8 in three pointers, but it wasn't enough as the No. 25-ranked Whitman College women's basketball team fell 60-55 to Eastern Oregon in the team's home opener on Saturday night.
The game pitted a pair of elite NCAA and NAIA teams, setting the stage for an exciting game in front of a raucous Sherwood Center crowd. The re-emergence of Whit City cheered on the Blues who led midway through the fourth quarter.
Back-to-back buckets from Lindsay Drango and Sydney Abbott gave their team a one-point lead with 5:08 to play as the Blues looked to close out the Mountaineers. Beverly Slater provided the answer, scoring in the paint on three straight possessions to give EOU a five-point lead with 1:52 to play.
McHargue gave the Blues a chance though, making all three free throws inside of a minute to play after getting fouled shooting a three pointer. With a defensive stop Whitman had a chance to tie the game, but Slater got to the hoop once again and scored to seal the win.
Carly Martin added 11 points for the Blues (6-3) and Korin Baker added a team-high six rebounds. Slater provided the punch for EOU with her 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Brie Holocek pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds.
As evidenced in the first quarter, the Sherwood fans were in for a treat. McHargue provided the early scoring for the Blues, tying the game with a jumper then draining a three pointer to put Whitman up 9-6 with 6:42 to play.
McHargue nailed another three ball to give her team a two-point lead, but the Mountaineers responded. Beginning with Adyson Harris-Shaw's three pointer, EOU closed the quarter on a 7-0 run and took a 17-12 lead into the second quarter.
Whitman trailed the entire second quarter but never by more than a few baskets. Sailor Liefke's jumper extended the lead to seven points early in the quarter, but Martin's straightaway three pointer tied the game at 21-21 with just over seven minutes to play.
Martin later hit another three pointer to shave the lead to three points, and Megan Taylor scored in the final seconds as Whitman trailed 31-28 at the half.
EOU continued to lead in the third quarter before Whitman reeled off eight unanswered points late in the period. McHargue capped the run with a three pointer to help her team carry a three-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The final 10 minutes provided tenacious defense on both ends but it were the Mountaineers and a Slater 6-0 run that proved to be the difference.
Next up for the Blues is a trip to Yakima Valley College and a game against Eastern Washington. Tipoff on Saturday, Dec. 17, is set for 2 p.m.
