The Whitman College women’s soccer team scored its first goal of the regular season, but a first win eluded the Blues who gave up two goals in the final 10 minutes and lost to Willamette 2-1 in Northwest Conference action, Saturday, Sept. 25, here at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
In many ways it was a tale of two halves. The Bearcats registered no shots in the first 45 when Whitman scored its goal but posted all eight in the second half and forced Emily Badgley into two saves. Badgley subbed in at halftime for the Blues with Hanna Lynch earning the start.
Whitman struck first with a goal in the 35th minute, and what a goal it was. With momentum clearly swayed to the Blues’ side, they earned a corner taken by Molly Beaulieu. She delivered a perfect service just outside the six yard box to an oncoming Lise Arrouye who headed the cross low past Bearcat keeper Rachel Compton.
Much of the second half possession belonged to the Bearcats with several serious chances trickling wide of the post. Whitman’s centerbacks of Rocio Lybarger-Yanes and Klaudi Kyjovska were equal to the task, thwarting a handful of other goal-scoring opportunities.
The Bearcats finally broke through with goals in the 82nd and 84th minute, both from Ella Abraham. Abraham gave Badgley little chance in the equalizer. She freed herself up at the top of the penalty area and slotted a shot under the bar and into the side netting past Badgley’s outstretched arm.
Abraham’s second came moments later when again she gave herself some space at the top of the box. With a clear shot on goal, she slotted the ball past Badgley for the eventual game winner.
The Blues will have a full week off before returning to action at George Fox. Kickoff is set for noon.
