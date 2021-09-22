SPOKANE — The Whitman College women's soccer team took on one of the top teams in the Northwest Conference in Whitworth, but gave up a pair of first-half goals in a 2-0 loss to the Pirates on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 22.
"That was a classic rivalry game," said head coach Michelle Voiland. "The team showed incredible energy and quality early in the match before too many turnovers got us into trouble. During the second half, the team showed incredible character, lifting the quality and putting Whitworth on their heels with a relentless attack and fight to the final whistle."
The Blues (0-5-1, 0-3 NWC) and Bucs (4-2-1, 1-1-1 NWC) were nearly even in chances on goal with both posting six first-half shots. Whitman forced Whitworth keeper Kate Nelson into making seven saves with Hanna Lynch posting eight saves on 17 Pirates shots for the Blues in a full 90 minutes of action.
Whitworth's first goal came early in the game from Laura Pierson. Savannah Acpal's strike in the 16th minute was saved by Lynch, but Pierson followed up the rebound and put the ball in the back of the net.
The Bucs scored their second and final goal just before halftime. In the 43rd minute, Camryn Gardner delivered a ball into the penalty area and, after a scramble in front of the goal, Ireland Eaton got her foot on it and put Whitworth up by two goals.
Whitman returns home this weekend to face Willamette. The Blues take on the Bearcats this Saturday, Sept. 25 and 12:00 p.m.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.