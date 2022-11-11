LEWISTON — Whitman College's women's basketball team enjoyed its first victory this season Friday, Nov. 11, at Lewis-Clark State College, where the Blues picked up a 72-62 win.
Sydney Abbott scored a team-high 22 points for the Blues (1-1 record) and teammate Lindsay Drango had 21 as Elena McHargue and Carly Martin each had 11.
They went to halftime up 38-29, and paced Lewis-Clark State the rest of the way.
The Blues next play Nov. 18 at the University of Redlands (Calif.).
