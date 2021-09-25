McMINNVILLE, Ore. — After a slow start to the conference season, the Whitman College women's volleyball team responded with back-to-back wins, sweeping Linfield in Northwest Conference action on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25.
The win completes a 2-0 road mark on the weekend after a win against Willamette on Friday.
Sophia Dominitz led the Blues (4-9, 2-2 NWC) with 10 kills and Sydney London added a match-high eight blocks. Tate Cadang may have made the most impact, delivering 34 assists and recording 24 digs, the latter a match high.
Regan Dean led all hitters with 24 kills for Linfield while also posting 15 digs for the double double.
Whitman led throughout much of the early part of the opening set which turned out to be a tight contest. Megan Suka's kill put the Blues ahead by two points midway through the frame, but the Wildcats responded with three straight points to take a 17-16 lead.
Whitman took a two-point lead and later pushed it to three after a Linfield hitting error. The Wildcats hung around but it were back-to-back kills from Emma Anderson and another from London at set point that sealed the first set win.
Set two featured another close battle. The Blues trailed by two but went on an 8-1 run to take control of the set. Three service aces from Brooke Valentine and a kill from London highlighted the run which put Whitman up 19-14. Linfield rallied and after Dean's kill, had cut the lead to only a single point at 20-19. The Blues responded in kind and, again with a pair of late Anderson kills, pulled away and took a two-set lead.
After a set three hiccup, the Blues closed out the match with their set four win. Whitman led nearly the entire way beginning with a 6-2 run to start the set.
The Blues pushed the advantage to five points, but Dean delivered back-to-back kills, sparking a run that tied the score at 14-14.
The teams went back and forth but the Blues never trailed and would later take a 19-16 lead off a pair of kills from Kenzie Martinez and another from Suka.
Undaunted, Linfield tied the set at 22-22 but Whitman reeled off three straight points to seal the four-set victory.
The Blues return to the Sherwood Center next weekend for conference matches against Pacific Lutheran (Friday, Oct. 1) and Puget Sound (Saturday, Oct. 2).
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.