NEWBERG, Ore. — The Whitman College men’s and women’s swimming teams returned to dual meet action in style, convincingly defeating George Fox in Northwest Conference action on the night of Friday, Jan. 14.
The women’s team won 149-52 with the men’s squad topping the Bruins 147-50.
The women’s side saw multiple top finishes by several individuals. Frances Lenz opened the evening teaming up with Rachel Sapper, Bella White and Erin McKinney to win the 400 medley relay (4:11.79). She later won the 500 freestyle (5:28.79) and placed second in the 200 free (2:05.06). McKinney won the 200 free (2:01.64) also for her second win of the day.
White scored a pair of victories as well. First came her win in the 400 medley relay then she took top honors in the 200 butterfly (2:14.27). Shea Tsuha added a pair of individual victories with wins in the 100 free (55.44) and 200 breast (2:33.74).
The men’s side also saw a handful of multiple top finishers led by Tanner Filion and Michael Chang who both won three events. Chang opened and closed the day with wins in the 400 medley (3:40.65) and 400 freestyle (3:18.94) relays. He also took top honors in the 200 IM (2:01.65).
Filion joined Chang on the 400 free relay winning team after winning a pair of individual events. He took top honors in the 50 free (21.28) and later raced past the competition in the 200 back (1:51.47).
John Leeds and Daniel Bloor had solid outings as well. Leeds was part of the 400 medley relay winning team then later took top honors in the 500 freestyle (5:13.26). Bloor won the 1000 freestyle (10:12.15) before joining Chang, Filion and Jackson Masson to win the 400 free relay to close the meet.
Whitman is next in action on Friday, Jan. 21, hosting Linfield at Harvey Pool with a 6 p.m. start time.
