TACOMA — The Whitman College swimming teams closed out opening weekend in similar fashion to the way they opened it. The men's squad topped Pacific Lutheran 145-55 with the Blues women falling to the Lutes 121-84 in Northwest Conference dual meet action on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6.
The season opener Friday at Puget Sound saw the Whitman men win their dual, while UPS took the women's meet.
The men's team impressed in moving to 2-0. The meet was highlighted by three first-place finishes from Tanner Filion. The first came in the 200 free (1:43.52) with the second in the 100 free (46.84). He closed out the afternoon with a victory as the anchor leg in the 200 free relay with teammates Ruru Rajbhandari, Ian Walsh and John Leeds.
Leeds also placed first in the 1000 free (10:18.28) and Rajbhandari did the same in the 50 free with a top time of 22.68. Whitman's most dominant single performances came when Daniel Bloor (5:08.64), Theo Delmonaco (5:18.91) and Andrew Hanson (5:23.68) placed 1-2-3 in the 500 free.
The women's side saw a pair of victories for Erin McKinney and two silver finishes for Annika Hobson. McKinney won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.54) with Rachel Sapper placing second (1:11.17). McKinney closed the afternoon teaming up with Ashley Joe, Grace Kim and Shaye Agnew to win the 200 free relay (1:44.77).
Hobson placed second in both the 500 free (5:23.68) and 1000 free (11:26.81).
On Friday, Whitman College swimming teams dove into the 2021-22 season at Puget Sound with the men's team topping the Loggers 121-84 and the women's squad falling 115-90.
The men's competition saw a pair of victories each from John Leeds and Tanner Filion to lead the Blues to their dominant win. Leeds took top honors in both the 200 free (1:47.96) and 500 free (5:01.03). Filion won the 200 back with a time of 1:52.43 then led a clean sweep in the top three for Whitman in the 50 free (21.22). Placing second was Ian Walsh (22.64) and behind him in third was newcomer Ruru Rajbhandari who swam the race in 22.76.
Michael Chang and Andrew Kim also won a pair of races. Chang placed first in the 200 IM (2:03.29) and Kim did the same in the 200 fly (2:03.18).
The women's side saw some excellent performances led by Ashley Joe's three wins. Joe topped the field in both the 50 free (25.69) and 100 free (55.34), then closed the meet with a victory in the 400 free relay (3:48.08). She was joined by relay teammates Grace Kim, Shaye Agnew and Erin McKinney.
McKinney had an excellent evening as well. In addition to her relay victory, she won the 200 IM with a time of 2:16.45.
The Blues next face Willamette for their home opener on Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.
